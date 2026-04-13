ECI of India assures free and fair West Bengal polls; warns against malpractice

The Election Commission of India aims to ensure a secure and conducive environment for free and fair polling in West Bengal, an official said on Monday.

Poll officials held separate meetings with senior civil and police officers across districts to review election preparedness.

District magistrates, SPs, police commissioners and Central Armed Police Forces coordinators reiterated a zero-tolerance stance against electoral malpractices and any attempts to influence voters.

“We are committed to ensuring that every voter can exercise their franchise without any fear or pressure. The focus is on creating a secure and conducive environment for free and fair polling,” a senior official said.

Officials underlined that practices such as rigging of votes and booth jamming would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

“There will be strict monitoring and adequate deployment of forces to prevent any disruption. Any violation will be dealt with firmly in accordance with the law,” a CAPF coordinator said.

They also cautioned that employees of government departments, public sector undertakings (PSUs), autonomous bodies and local bodies must remain strictly non-partisan and refrain from engaging in any political activity.

“Government functionaries are expected to uphold neutrality. Any deviation will attract disciplinary as well as legal action,” a police officer said.

The poll body officials said the coordinated outreach was aimed at reinforcing voter confidence, asserting that every elector should be able to cast his or her vote “without any fear whatsoever”.

The elections to the 294-member West Bengal assembly will be held in two phases - on April 23 and 29. Votes will be counted on May 4.

(With inputs from PTI)