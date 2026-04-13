Six Bengal voters appeal to President Murmu for euthanasia after names dropped from electoral rolls

KOLKATA: Six voters in West Bengal, including a retired headmistress of a state government-aided school, whose names do not appear in the electoral rolls after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), have appealed to President Droupadi Murmu seeking euthanasia.

They fear being sent to detention camps in the future after losing their voting rights ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

The applicants are residents of Ward No. 6 in the Arambag Municipality area of Hooghly district. Around 206 names, including that of retired headmistress Taibunessa Begum—who served at Goghat Bhagabati Girls’ School for 20 years—have been removed from the electoral rolls. Her husband is the principal of Arambag Girls’ College.

On Monday, they visited the office of the Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) in Arambag and submitted their appeals, requesting that they be forwarded to the President.