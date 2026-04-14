Mamata claims 'logical discrepancy' not recognised term under ECI, alleges it was used in Bengal to benefit BJP

She alleged that the BJP is holding rallies at places that have direct railway connectivity with Uttar Pradesh and Bihar so that they can bring in people from those states to fill up the venues.

The CM's comments came a day after the Supreme Court on Monday verbally remarked that the ECI appeared to have deviated from the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) procedure that it had adopted in other states by introducing the new category of "logical discrepancy."

Nearly 90 lakh voters were deleted from the electoral rolls of West Bengal after the controversial SIR process, with nearly 34 lakh appeals currently pending before the tribunals.

Elections to the 294-member assembly will be held in two phases on April 23 and 29, and the votes will be counted on May 4.

(With inputs from PTI)