Rahul Gandhi says ‘hate-filled thinking’ of BJP-RSS destroying Constitution

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday claimed that the “hate-driven ideology” of the BJP and the RSS is destroying the Constitution, and alleged that the saffron party is engaging in vote theft.

The Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition made the remark while addressing an election rally in West Bengal's Uttar Dinajpur district.

"Hate-filled thinking of the BJP and the RSS is destroying the Constitution," he said.

He further accused the RSS and the BJP of being "involved in vote theft" and "destroying democracy".

Taking aim at the ruling Trinamool Congress, he claimed that the TMC in West Bengal has not provided jobs as promised to the people of the state, claiming that 84 lakh youths have applied for unemployment allowance.

"Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee promised jobs to five lakh people. But 84 lakh youths have applied for unemployment allowance," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)