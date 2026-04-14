Rahul Gandhi says industries in West Bengal face 'double blow' from CM Mamata, PM Modi

KOLKATA: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal and the BJP, accusing them of destroying industries in the state.
Rahul Gandhi said that industries are facing a "double blow" in Bengal, alleging that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has shut down factories in the state, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to destroy the country's broader industrial sector.
The Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition made the remark while addressing an election rally in Raiganj in North Dinajpur district, once a stronghold of Congress in West Bengal.
"Once Bengal was the centre of industries in the country, but the communists and Trinamool Congress have destroyed industries in the state... BJP along with Trinamool sponsor violence, but we are against such terror," he said.
The Congress is contesting the West Bengal Assembly polls independently, without any electoral alliance, after a gap of nearly 20 years. In previous elections, the party had aligned with the TMC and the CPI(M)-led Left Front under different political circumstances.
The Congress leader claimed that the “hate-driven ideology” of the BJP and the RSS is destroying the Constitution, and alleged that the saffron party is engaging in vote theft.
"Hate-filled thinking of the BJP and the RSS is destroying the Constitution," he said. He further accused the RSS and the BJP of being "involved in vote theft" and "destroying democracy".
Escalating his attack on the TMC, Rahul alleged that the party was backing the BJP camp to strengthen its organisational network in West Bengal, even as the central government was withholding funds for different schemes in the state.
"Trinamool is making roads for BJP in Bengal though the latter unleashes politics of violence and hatred in the state country. I won’t like to say anything about them (BJP) because the Prime Minister is compromised. On the other side, the BJP would have been hardly visible in Bengal if the ruling party did its work like generating jobs and preventing violence," he said.
He also alleged, "The BJP government slashed funds allotted for MGNREGA. It has also not given any projects for the state in the Central budget, and in addition to this, the SIR has snatched voting rights of lakhs of people, landing them in deep anxiety and tension".
The Congress MP also claimed that TMC has failed in fulfilling its promise of providing jobs to the state's youth.
"In the 2021 assembly polls, Trinamool Congress had promised jobs to five lakh people. How many of them have got jobs, and how many industries have been closed? Now, 84 lakhs unemployed youths have applied for the monthly allowance. What happened to the jobs of the five lakh people?” the Opposition leader asked.
Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the India-US trade deal, he said, "It will lead to closure of small and mid-size industries, and cause job loss in India."
"Prime Minister Modi hugs Trump, though the US President threatens him to end his political career within a couple of minutes. Trump makes fun with Modi.
"Our great leaders, Mahatma Gandhi, Ambedkar, Nehru, Sardar Patel and Indira Gandhi never bowed down to anybody. See, where our Prime Minister stands nowadays,” he said.
(With inputs from PTI)