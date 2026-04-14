Rahul Gandhi says industries in West Bengal face 'double blow' from CM Mamata, PM Modi

KOLKATA: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal and the BJP, accusing them of destroying industries in the state.

Rahul Gandhi said that industries are facing a "double blow" in Bengal, alleging that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has shut down factories in the state, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to destroy the country's broader industrial sector.

The Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition made the remark while addressing an election rally in Raiganj in North Dinajpur district, once a stronghold of Congress in West Bengal.

"Once Bengal was the centre of industries in the country, but the communists and Trinamool Congress have destroyed industries in the state... BJP along with Trinamool sponsor violence, but we are against such terror," he said.

The Congress is contesting the West Bengal Assembly polls independently, without any electoral alliance, after a gap of nearly 20 years. In previous elections, the party had aligned with the TMC and the CPI(M)-led Left Front under different political circumstances.

The Congress leader claimed that the “hate-driven ideology” of the BJP and the RSS is destroying the Constitution, and alleged that the saffron party is engaging in vote theft.

"Hate-filled thinking of the BJP and the RSS is destroying the Constitution," he said. He further accused the RSS and the BJP of being "involved in vote theft" and "destroying democracy".