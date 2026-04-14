Rahul Gandhi unveils ‘5 guarantees’ for Bengal, targets TMC over industry, corruption

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday outlined the party’s five guarantees for West Bengal ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.
In a post on X, Gandhi said the Congress would focus on improving healthcare, expanding access to education, supporting farmers, creating jobs for youth, and providing monthly financial assistance to women, calling it the party’s “roadmap for West Bengal.”
On healthcare, he said the Congress would provide “Health insurance up to Rs 10 lakh, free dialysis and cancer treatment in district hospitals.”
On education, Gandhi assured “free education for students up to graduation” and “for women up to PG,” adding that there would be “Education in AI and English in schools.”
He further promised “Rs 15,000 annual assistance to farmers and 200 units of free electricity.”
For youth empowerment, Gandhi said that “All government vacancies will be filled, guaranteed assured internships and AI skill development centers at the district level.”
He also assured “Rs 2000/month assistance to women.”
Urging voters to back the party, Gandhi said, “By voting for Congress, support justice and progress.”
Earlier in the day, Gandhi targeted the ruling Trinamool Congress, alleging that the state’s industrial sector had been “finished” by successive governments.
Addressing a rally in Raiganj, he said, “Earlier, Bengal was an industrial hub. Earlier, the communists and now the TMC finished the industrial sector in Bengal. PM Narendra Modi is corrupt anyway, but TMC is not lagging behind in the race of corruption either. Sharda Chit Fund Scam: 1,900 crore rupees of 17 lakh investors have not been returned. Rose Valley Chit Fund Scam: 6,600 crore rupees of 31 lakh investors have not been returned yet.”
The Congress has fielded Mohit Sengupta from the Raiganj Assembly constituency, where he faces Trinamool Congress candidate and state minister Krishna Kalyani. Kalyani had won the seat on a BJP ticket in 2021 before joining the TMC. The BJP has fielded Kaushik Chowdhury in a bid to reclaim the constituency.
Having failed to open its account in the previous election, the Congress is now looking to make inroads in what is shaping up to be a high-stakes contest between the TMC and the BJP.
Polling for the West Bengal Assembly elections will be held in two phases on April 23 and 29, with counting scheduled for May 4.
(With inputs from ANI)