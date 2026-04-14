Rahul Gandhi unveils ‘5 guarantees’ for Bengal, targets TMC over industry, corruption

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday outlined the party’s five guarantees for West Bengal ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

In a post on X, Gandhi said the Congress would focus on improving healthcare, expanding access to education, supporting farmers, creating jobs for youth, and providing monthly financial assistance to women, calling it the party’s “roadmap for West Bengal.”

On healthcare, he said the Congress would provide “Health insurance up to Rs 10 lakh, free dialysis and cancer treatment in district hospitals.”

On education, Gandhi assured “free education for students up to graduation” and “for women up to PG,” adding that there would be “Education in AI and English in schools.”

He further promised “Rs 15,000 annual assistance to farmers and 200 units of free electricity.”

For youth empowerment, Gandhi said that “All government vacancies will be filled, guaranteed assured internships and AI skill development centers at the district level.”

He also assured “Rs 2000/month assistance to women.”

Urging voters to back the party, Gandhi said, “By voting for Congress, support justice and progress.”