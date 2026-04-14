TMC alleges ‘selective targeting’ as ECI orders checks on leaders’ vehicles

The Trinamool Congress on Tuesday alleged that its leaders, particularly Abhishek Banerjee, are being “singled out for intrusive vehicle checks” by security personnel deployed for the West Bengal Assembly elections, claiming the action stems from “targeted instructions” by the Election Commission of India.

Questioning the move, the party’s state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said, “Why are only TMC leaders being singled out for such intrusive checks while others are spared? This is a clear case of selective targeting.”

There has been no immediate response from the Election Commission to the allegations.

Citing screenshots of what the TMC claimed were purported internal instructions circulated among the police observers' WhatsApp group, it alleged that "flying squads" have been told to subject all "protectees", leaders and ministers provided with official security cover, to thorough checks.

Flying squads are mobile teams deployed by the Election Commission to monitor and curb violations such as illegal cash movement during polls.

The TMC alleged these flying squads have been directed to ensure that "except for the chief minister, all protectees belonging to the TMC, including ministers, and Abhishek Banerjee and his wife, must be checked in full public view during the day" and it would be monitored by police observers and expenditure observers.

Senior leader and state minister Bratya Basu said, "Using central forces and election machinery in this manner raises serious questions about neutrality and appears aimed at intimidating our leadership before the polls."

The TMC also claimed that another directive circulating in that police observers' WhatsApp group has warned that large amounts of cash were entering West Bengal from neighbouring regions, including Jharkhand and Bihar.

"We have nothing to hide. But outsiders' cars should be thoroughly checked," Ghosh added.

(With inputs from PTI)