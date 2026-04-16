Jalangi TMC MLA Abdur Razzak quits after being denied ticket for West Bengal assembly polls

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress MLA Abdur Razzak from the Jalangi Assembly constituency in Murshidabad resigned after being denied a ticket to contest from the same seat.

Razzak’s resignation has exposed an intra-party feud in the district ahead of elections to 294 Assembly constituencies in West Bengal.

In the 2021 Assembly elections, the Trinamool Congress won 20 of the 22 seats in Murshidabad district, which has a Muslim population of over 70 percent.

While announcing his resignation on Sunday night, Razzak did not indicate his future political plans, especially with the first phase of polling in 152 seats scheduled for April 23. The second phase, covering 142 constituencies, will be held on April 29.

Expressing strong resentment against the party leadership, Razzak told the media during a press conference at his Jalangi residence, “Trimool Congress will definitely suffer major defeats in three seats, including Jalangi, in Murshidabad district in the upcoming elections.”

He added, “There is no transparency and honesty in Trinamool Congress and the party leadership will nominate those candidates who are corrupt and raise funds through extortions for the party. It will be defeated definitely in Jalangi, Domkal and Raninagar constituencies. The remaining will be known after the counting on 4 May”.