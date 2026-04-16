West Bengal CEO seeks report on excess police security for political leaders

KOLKATA: The office of the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer has sought a report from the state chief secretary on the number of state-provided security personnel engaged for private individuals, mainly political leaders and workers, in poll-bound West Bengal.

The office of CEO Manoj Agarwal on Thursday evening also asked Chief Secretary D Narial how many excess state police personnel have been deployed for political figures who do not require such security cover.

The move comes at a time when there is an acute shortage of police personnel for deployment at polling stations, with the first phase of elections in 152 Assembly constituencies across 16 districts scheduled for April 23.

The second phase of polling in 142 seats will be held on April 29.

The chief secretary has been asked to submit the report by 5 pm on April 17.

More than 2,000 Bengal police personnel are currently engaged in providing security to 830 leaders, workers and activists belonging to the ruling Trinamool Congress.

In a letter to Narial, the CEO office said: “For protectees of categorised zone, Director, Security should certify in each case that the security deployed is at par with the notification and excess personnel, if any, have been withdrawn.”

Sources in the CEO office said a large number of categorised political leaders enjoying Y, Z and Z+ category security have been receiving excess state-provided personnel for years.

The Director General (Security) has been instructed to prepare a status report in this regard, the sources added.

Superintendents of police in districts have also been instructed to provide security only to those private individuals “who are under grave and imminent danger to life”, according to the letter.

State security cover can be provided to a private person based on valid reasons cited by the concerned SPs. The SPs will also have to officially update the CEO office on such cases.

The CEO office held a video conference on April 12 with the chief secretary, top police officials, including the DGP, Kolkata Police commissioner, home secretary, DG (Security), SPs and district magistrates to review security arrangements ahead of the elections.