Mamata says delimitation bill could 'break India', accuses BJP of using women's quota as cover to pass it

In a scathing attack on the Centre over the proposed amendment to the women's quota law in Parliament, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday alleged that the BJP-led NDA government was using it as a cover to push the Delimitation Bill, which she claimed could "break the country into pieces".

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) will fight this Central government's move at every step, she said at her party's poll rally in Cooch Behar.

The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill to tweak the women's quota law, along with the Delimitation Bill and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, to implement the proposed amended women's quota law in the Union territories of Delhi, Puducherry and Jammu and Kashmir, were introduced in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

According to the Constitution amendment bill, Lok Sabha seats will be increased to a maximum of 850 from the current 543 to "operationalise" the women's reservation law before the 2029 parliamentary polls, following a delimitation exercise based on the 2011 Census.

Seats will also be increased in state and Union territory assemblies to accommodate 33 per cent reservation for women.

Opposing the Centre's move, Banerjee alleged that "the BJP brought the Delimitation Bill while keeping the women's reservation bill at the front".

"The BJP is trying to increase the number of seats in the Lok Sabha to nearly 850 through the Delimitation Bill. It will break the country into pieces," the TMC supremo said.

Accusing the Central government of resorting to "illegality" in introducing the bills, Banerjee said, "As a former MP, I know that without a two-thirds majority, a Constitution Amendment bill cannot be passed."