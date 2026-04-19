Abhishek Banerjee urges PM Modi to release 'blocked' central funds before 'professing love' for Bengal

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and claimed his popular phrase "Modi's guarantee" meant "zero guarantee." Taking a jibe at the prime minister, Banerjee urged him to first release the pending Rs 2 lakh crore central dues to West Bengal before 'professing his love' for the people of the state.

Addressing an election meeting at Sagar Island in South 24 Parganas district, Banerjee said, "I am telling the honourable PM with all respect, please speak like the Prime Minister. I wish you a long life. Please facilitate sending the Rs 2 lakh crore dues you failed to release for Bengal over the last few years," he said.

Banerjee claimed that "people from Gujarat" are issuing threats to people of Bengal to put them in jail.

"Let me tell Modi and Shah, use central force and agencies, but your game plan and conspiracy have been exposed before the people. Wait for May 4 to see the (election) results."

At another meeting at Nandigram in Purba Medinipur district, Banerjee said that Modi had claimed TMC is filled with goondas who should either surrender by April 29 or face arrest afterwards.

"Let me tell him that TMC does not have goondas and he should look into his own party. The biggest goonda is in the BJP, and going by the logic put forward by Modiji, half of his party in West Bengal must be lodged in jail," he said without elaborating.

Banerjee asserted that from the ED and CBI to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Bengal Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Agarwal, none can ensure the BJP's win in this election.

Referring to the BJP candidate from Nandigram and Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, he said, "Only those suffering from bankruptcy in ideals" can think about getting votes by the name of religion.