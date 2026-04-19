PM Modi calls BJP 'credible alternative' for Bengal's tribal belts; accuses TMC of 'favouring infiltration'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday accused the TMC-led government in West Bengal of changing the state's language and culture through "infiltration" and neglecting the rights of tribal communities by favouring what he described as "appeasement politics."
Addressing back-to-back poll rallies in the tribal dominated districts of the state, PM Modi accused the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led government of pursuing politics that favoured "infiltrators" over the native population.
In Purulia, PM Modi accused TMC government of allocating more resources for "madrasa education."
"The Santali language is being humiliated while a record budget is allocated for madrasa education. This is nothing but appeasement," the prime minister alleged.
Referring to the Mamata-led regime as "Maha jungleraj," PM Modi accused it of leaving tribal-dominated districts such as Purulia, Bankura and Jhargram deprived of roads, drinking water, jobs and other basic amenities.
"Under TMC's Maha jungleraj, tribal-dominated districts are lagging in development and basic amenities," he alleged.
PM Modi also accused the ruling party of grabbing tribal land through a network of local syndicates.
"The TMC syndicate has occupied the land of the tribals. Nothing gets done without paying cut money to the ruling party," he alleged.
In apparent reference to the defeat of the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha, PM Modi accused the TMC of opposing women's reservation, alleging that the party "feared" women legislators.
"The TMC feared that if more women MLAs were elected, they would raise their voice for women's rights. That is why it opposed the reservation for women. At the time of voting, you must punish TMC for this crime as well," he said.
The Prime Minister alleged that corruption and extortion had paralysed both governance and economic activities in the state.
"In TMC's jungle raj, nothing gets done without bribery. When bribery is forced, how will industry thrive? Therefore, the industry is also in dire straits here," he said.
Linking corruption with unemployment, Modi claimed that West Bengal had witnessed "dangerous" levels of joblessness during the TMC's 15 years in power.
Addressing a rally in the Jhargram district, PM Modi pitched the upcoming Assembly elections as a battle to save the state's identity.
"This election is to save the rich heritage of this land. It is for saving the identity of Bengal. Today, there is fear of Bengal losing its identity," he said.
"The path that the TMC is treading is very dangerous. The TMC wants to form a government of infiltrators and for infiltrators. A government that will protect only the religion of infiltrators, the language of infiltrators and the customs of infiltrators, rather than those of the people of Bengal," he alleged.
Modi claimed that for such a government, the biggest obstacle would be the ordinary people of West Bengal.
"For the TMC's infiltrator government, if there is any enemy, it will be the brothers and sisters sitting here who will be the enemies of the infiltrators," he said.
The PM claimed resentment against the TMC government had spread across communities and regions of the state.
"Therefore, every community, every class, every region of Bengal has resolved this time, and has taken a pledge to oust this TMC government," he claimed.
Modi accused the TMC of ignoring people's problems and of presiding over a system of corruption and extortion.
"If one has to build a house, one has to depend on TMC's syndicate. TMC MPs and MLAs are least bothered about your problems. They are busy filling their pockets," he alleged.
Modi alleged the TMC was depriving people of various welfare schemes.
"TMC is stealing your ration and free housing. The BJP will ensure that you get your ration and free housing," he said.
Sharpening the BJP's pitch in the tribal belt, Modi accused the TMC of neglecting the region despite being in power for 15 years.
"You gave 15 years to the ruthless TMC government. Fifteen years is no small amount of time. What has the TMC government given you? What have the tribal areas received? No education, no income, no medicine and no irrigation. Everything here is in dire straits," he alleged.
The PM also alleged that TMC leaders were illegally occupying tribal land in several parts of the state.
Referring to complaints of erratic power supply in parts of Jhargram, he said people remained in darkness while TMC leaders prospered.
"Tell me that if electricity goes out once here, it takes days to come back. Sometimes it does not come back at all. But the hefty electricity bill surely arrives. Here you are in darkness, while the bungalows and cars of TMC leaders are shining bright," he alleged.
The PM also warned of action against those allegedly involved in the coal scam.
"That is why Modi has taken a pledge. Those who loot the coal here, those who keep you in darkness, will not be spared. They will be identified one by one and held to account," he said.
(With inputs from PTI)