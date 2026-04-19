PM Modi calls BJP 'credible alternative' for Bengal's tribal belts; accuses TMC of 'favouring infiltration'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday accused the TMC-led government in West Bengal of changing the state's language and culture through "infiltration" and neglecting the rights of tribal communities by favouring what he described as "appeasement politics."

Addressing back-to-back poll rallies in the tribal dominated districts of the state, PM Modi accused the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led government of pursuing politics that favoured "infiltrators" over the native population.

In Purulia, PM Modi accused TMC government of allocating more resources for "madrasa education."

"The Santali language is being humiliated while a record budget is allocated for madrasa education. This is nothing but appeasement," the prime minister alleged.

Referring to the Mamata-led regime as "Maha jungleraj," PM Modi accused it of leaving tribal-dominated districts such as Purulia, Bankura and Jhargram deprived of roads, drinking water, jobs and other basic amenities.

"Under TMC's Maha jungleraj, tribal-dominated districts are lagging in development and basic amenities," he alleged.

PM Modi also accused the ruling party of grabbing tribal land through a network of local syndicates.

"The TMC syndicate has occupied the land of the tribals. Nothing gets done without paying cut money to the ruling party," he alleged.

In apparent reference to the defeat of the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha, PM Modi accused the TMC of opposing women's reservation, alleging that the party "feared" women legislators.

"The TMC feared that if more women MLAs were elected, they would raise their voice for women's rights. That is why it opposed the reservation for women. At the time of voting, you must punish TMC for this crime as well," he said.

The Prime Minister alleged that corruption and extortion had paralysed both governance and economic activities in the state.

"In TMC's jungle raj, nothing gets done without bribery. When bribery is forced, how will industry thrive? Therefore, the industry is also in dire straits here," he said.