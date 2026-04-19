TMC-Congress conspired to block women’s quota Bill, will be punished in Bengal polls: PM Modi in Bankura

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) of “betraying” women by preventing the passage of Women's reservation bill in Parliament, and asserted that women would “punish” the ruling party in West Bengal in the Assembly elections.

Addressing an election rally at Bishnupur in Bankura district, Modi slammed the opposition parties for opposing the Bill, which sought to provide 33% reservation for women in Parliament and State Assemblies before 2029.

Modi alleged that the TMC opposed the legislation because women in the State were challenging its “mahajungleraj”.

“The TMC does not want women empowerment and reservation. It does not want women from West Bengal to become MPs and MLAs in large numbers because women of the state are challenging its ‘mahajungleraj’.

That is why they conspired with Congress and opposed the bill. The women of West Bengal will punish TMC in this election,” he said.