TMC-Congress conspired to block women’s quota Bill, will be punished in Bengal polls: PM Modi in Bankura

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) of “betraying” women by preventing the passage of Women's reservation bill in Parliament, and asserted that women would “punish” the ruling party in West Bengal in the Assembly elections.
Addressing an election rally at Bishnupur in Bankura district, Modi slammed the opposition parties for opposing the Bill, which sought to provide 33% reservation for women in Parliament and State Assemblies before 2029.
Modi alleged that the TMC opposed the legislation because women in the State were challenging its “mahajungleraj”.
“The TMC does not want women empowerment and reservation. It does not want women from West Bengal to become MPs and MLAs in large numbers because women of the state are challenging its ‘mahajungleraj’.
That is why they conspired with Congress and opposed the bill. The women of West Bengal will punish TMC in this election,” he said.
The Bill failed to clear the Lok Sabha on Friday after falling short of the required two-thirds majority. While 298 MPs voted in favour and 230 against, the legislation required 352 votes for passage.
Drawing a contrast between the BJP and the TMC, Modi said the former’s “identity is tied to women’s empowerment and their safety”, while accusing the latter of “betrayal”.
“The BJP's identity is tied to women's empowerment and their safety. We want the role of daughters to expand in building a developed India and more and more daughters to enter politics. But you saw what happened in Parliament. The TMC has betrayed the sisters of West Bengal once again,” he said.
Modi also accused the ruling party of favouring “infiltrators” while opposing women’s empowerment.
“This is the same TMC which breaks every law and every rule to benefit infiltrators, but opposes women's empowerment. It is also the same party that is actively promoting religion-based reservations. In doing so, it is undermining the spirit of the Constitution,” he said.
Modi also accused the TMC and the Congress of being “anti-tribal” and alleged that they had insulted President Droupadi Murmu.
“The anti-tribal TMC insulted President Droupadi Murmu. Both the TMC and the Congress are anti-tribal. That is why they fielded a candidate against her in the presidential election,” he said.
“The TMC hates tribal daughters and sisters. The BJP gave the country its first tribal President because we are committed to empowering tribal communities,” he added.
Referring to the Kurmi community, Modi alleged that the TMC had ignored its grievances while selectively extending benefits to its “vote bank”.
“The TMC does not listen to the grievances of the Kurmi community, but wants to give reservation to its vote bank,” he said.
Seeking to counter the TMC’s welfare narrative, Modi announced a series of promises for women if the BJP were to come to power in the State.
“When the BJP government is formed in West Bengal, the poor will receive free ration. No one will be able to snatch your ration,” he said.
He said women would receive assistance of up to Rs 1.5 lakh under the PM Awas Yojana to build permanent houses and accused the State government of depriving them of benefits under Central schemes.
“Due to the corruption of the TMC government, women of West Bengal do not get the benefits that women get in BJP-ruled states. The cruel government has stopped the Ayushman Bharat scheme here.
As soon as the BJP government is formed in West Bengal, women will get free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh,” he said.
Modi added that pregnant women would receive Rs 21,000 in assistance, Rs 5,000 would be given on the birth of a child, and girl children would receive Rs 50,000 for education.
The Prime Minster also issued a warning to TMC-backed syndicates and local strongmen.
“I am giving one last chance to all TMC goons, syndicates. Surrender at your nearest police station before April 23 and 29. After May 4, no one will be spared,” he said.
Elections to the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in two phases on April 23 and 29, with counting scheduled for May 4.
(With inputs from PTI)