‘Shameful and unprecedented’: PM Modi slams Mamata for insulting President Murmu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday slammed the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal over a controversy surrounding the last-minute change of venue for an event attended by President Droupadi Murmu, accusing the State administration of “crossing all limits”.
In a post on X, Modi described the development as “shameful and unprecedented”, saying the State government was responsible for what he termed an insult to the President.
“People who believe in the empowerment of democracy and the tribal community are all deeply hurt. The anguish and concern expressed by the President, who has risen from the tribal community itself, have instilled profound sorrow in the hearts of the people of India,” he said.
“The Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal has truly crossed all limits. Their administration is responsible for this insult to the President. It is also extremely unfortunate that the West Bengal government is treating such an important matter as Santhal culture so lightly,” the Prime Minister added.
The controversy arose after the venue of a tribal community programme was shifted at the last minute from Bidhannagar to Goshaipur near Bagdogra airport, a move that the President suggested may have affected participation in the event.
Addressing a gathering of tribals earlier in the day in north Bengal, President Murmu noted that neither Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee nor any State minister was present to receive her. Referring to the Chief Minister as her “younger sister”, the President wondered whether Banerjee was “upset”.
The President also underlined that the office she occupies is above politics and said the dignity of the institution must always be upheld.
Responding to the remarks, Banerjee accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of attempting to use the President’s office to discredit the State government ahead of upcoming Assembly elections.
Speaking at a protest site in Kolkata, the Chief Minister said the BJP had “stooped so low” as to use the President to malign West Bengal. She also maintained that information conveyed to Murmu about the absence of State representatives at the programme was incorrect.
Banerjee said it was not always possible for her to attend such events during the election period. “I can welcome you if you come once a year, but if you come during elections, it won’t be possible for me to attend your programmes as I am busy with people’s rights,” she said.