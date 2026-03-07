‘Shameful and unprecedented’: PM Modi slams Mamata for insulting President Murmu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday slammed the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal over a controversy surrounding the last-minute change of venue for an event attended by President Droupadi Murmu, accusing the State administration of “crossing all limits”.

In a post on X, Modi described the development as “shameful and unprecedented”, saying the State government was responsible for what he termed an insult to the President.

“People who believe in the empowerment of democracy and the tribal community are all deeply hurt. The anguish and concern expressed by the President, who has risen from the tribal community itself, have instilled profound sorrow in the hearts of the people of India,” he said.