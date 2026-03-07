'I don't know what is Mamata's grievance against me': President Murmu upset over venue of Santhal conference

KOLKATA: President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday expressed her displeasure with the Mamata Banerjee government over the choice of venue for the ninth International Santhal Conference that was held in West Bengal.

Most of the chairs were lying vacant in Gosainpur where the conference was held. “I don’t think that an International Santhal Conference is being held here. Seeing the vacant audience, I doubt the Santhal community gets any government benefits,” the aggrieved President said.

Referring to the Chief Minister, Murmu said, “I am also a woman from Bengal. But I am not allowed to come here. Mamata-di is like my younger sister. I don’t know what is her grievance against me. However, I have no grievance, no complaints against her.”

Local BJP MP Raju Bista who was present when Murmu was delivering her speech alleged that the state government didn’t make proper arrangements for the programme.