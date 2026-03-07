Mamata alleges BJP using President to target Bengal government ahead of polls

Mamata Banerjee on Saturday hit out at President Droupadi Murmu for her remarks on the pace of tribal development in West Bengal, accusing the President of engaging in politics ahead of the upcoming assembly elections “at the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).”

Speaking at a protest site in Kolkata, the West Bengal Chief Minister alleged that the BJP was attempting to use the President’s office to discredit the state government.

“BJP has stooped so low that they are using President Droupadi Murmu to malign the state,” Banerjee said.

She also claimed that the information conveyed to the President regarding the absence of state representatives at her programme was incorrect.

Banerjee said that attending such events was not always possible during the election period.

“I can welcome you if you come once a year, but if you come during elections, it won't be possible for me to attend your programmes as I am busy with people's rights,” she asserted.

Earlier in the day, addressing a gathering of tribals at Bidhannagar near Siliguri in north Bengal, President Murmu said Banerjee was like her “younger sister”, but wondered whether the chief minister was “upset” as neither she nor any state minister was present to receive her during the visit.

Murmu also questioned the shifting of the tribal community’s annual programme from Bidhannagar to Goshaipur near Bagdogra Airport, suggesting that the change of venue might have affected the turnout at the event.