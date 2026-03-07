Mamata calls incoming Governor R N Ravi 'BJP cadre,' says Bengal is 'tough turf'

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday slammed incoming Governor R N Ravi, a retired IPS officer, terming him a "BJP cadre" and virtually signalling an escalating face off between the state secretariat Nabanna and Lok Bhavan, the erstwhile Raj Bhavan, in the coming days.

On the second day of her ongoing sit in demonstration programme at the Esplanade Metro Channel in the city since Friday, held to protest against the deletion of around 64 lakh voters from the final list after the completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state, the CM addressed party supporters.

She claimed that the sudden resignation of C V Ananda Bose as Governor of West Bengal was the result of pressure allegedly created by the BJP led government at the Centre.

Addressing supporters of her party Trinamool Congress at the dharna site, Mamata accused the Centre of attempting to convert Lok Bhavan into a political outpost in the run up to the Assembly elections scheduled in the state in April.

"Do you know how C V Ananda Bose was removed? I know everything. He was threatened. They want to distribute money from Lok Bhavan. They want Lok Bhavan to be converted into a BJP party office. But everybody may not agree to such whims and fancies of Delhi," she alleged, while attacking the incoming Governor and saying, “Remember that Bengal is a tough turf.”

Referring to Tamil Nadu, where Ravi is also the existing Governor, Mamata alleged, “He has also disturbed the Chief Minister Stalin there. The newcomer is a BJP cadre who has undergone parades conducted by the party.”

Ravi is a retired IPS officer of the 1976 batch of the Bihar cadre and has held several important positions in the Central Intelligence Bureau (IB) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) during his professional career.