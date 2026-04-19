Election Commission adds 7 lakh voters to rolls in West Bengal ahead of polls

The Election Commission of India has added around seven lakh new voters to the electoral rolls in West Bengal ahead of the Assembly elections, officials said.

Of these, approximately 3.22 lakh electors are expected to vote in the first phase, while nearly 3.88 lakh will cast their votes in the second phase, a senior Commission official said on Saturday.

The Commission has not provided a break-up of these new voters by age or gender. It also remains unclear how many among them are first-time voters who have recently turned 18.

Further, the Commission has not disclosed the number of Form-6 applications received for inclusion in the electoral rolls, or how many of these applications were rejected.

“The aggregate figures have been released in line with norms. Detailed data is maintained separately and may be shared later if required,” the official said.

The total electorate in the State now stands at 6,82,51,008. The figure may increase further if additional names are included following orders from election tribunals, the Commission added.

(With inputs from PTI)