TMC-Congress conspired to block women’s quota Bill: PM Modi in Bankura

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday alleged that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) conspired with Congress to prevent the passage of a Bill providing reservation for women in 2029, and said people would punish them for it.

Addressing a poll rally in Bankura, he said this year’s Bengal polls would be “historic”, with people ending TMC’s “bhoy” (fear) and giving a mandate to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s “bharosa” (trust).

He said public enthusiasm reflected anger against what he termed the TMC’s “cruel government”, and asserted that the BJP is synonymous with women’s empowerment and safety, calling for greater participation of women in politics for the country’s development.

Modi also promised that if voted to power in West Bengal, the BJP would provide up to Rs 1.5 lakh to women under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana to build homes.

He accused the TMC of ignoring the grievances of the Kurmi community while favouring its “vote bank”, and alleged that both the TMC and the Congress were anti-tribal, citing their opposition to Droupadi Murmu during the Presidential polls.

Further, Modi charged the TMC with breaking laws to benefit infiltrators and opposing women’s empowerment, and warned that those involved in poll-related violence should surrender to police, saying strict action would follow after the election results.

( With inputs from PTI)