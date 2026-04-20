AIMIM chief Owaisi says Congress 'among those responsible' for Partition, denies BJP's 'Bengal B-team' charge

The Congress was among those responsible for the 1947 Partition, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said on Sunday, adding that it was wrong to hold Muslims responsible for the split.

Addressing a rally in Gujarat's Limbayat, Owaisi cited Maulana Abul Kalam (country's first Education Minister) Azad’s book India Wins Freedom, saying Azad had appealed to Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru to prevent the division of the country.

"Muslims were not responsible for the partition. Is the Congress party not among those responsible for the partition? In his book India Wins Freedom, Maulana Azad writes that he went to Gandhi and Nehru and appealed to them not to let India be divided," he said.

Owaisi also criticised the Congress and the All India Trinamool Congress for calling the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) the BJP’s "B team" in West Bengal and objected to criticism over his party contesting 11 seats.

"Some allege that when Owaisi contests elections, the BJP benefits. In West Bengal, Congress is contesting 294 seats, TMC is contesting 294 seats, the Left Front is contesting 250 seats, and Owaisi's party is contesting 11 seats. BJP is also contesting 294 seats. They have a problem with me contesting the elections... Forget 11, win 270 seats and defeat the BJP... How long will you keep this society from forming its own leadership?" he said.