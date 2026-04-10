AIMIM, led by Asaduddin Owaisi, quits Humayun Kabir alliance, to fight Bengal polls solo

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), led by Asaduddin Owaisi, has announced that it is ending its alliance with a party headed by Humayun Kabir ahead of the upcoming West Bengal Assembly Elections.

The decision comes after a sting video of Humayun Kabir surfaced on social media, purportedly showing him claiming links with senior BJP leaders and efforts to defeat Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the upcoming Assembly elections.

In a strongly worded statement, the AIMIM said that it "cannot associate with any statements where the integrity of Muslims is brought into question," and confirmed that it has officially ended the alliance with immediate effect.

In a post on X, AIMIM said, "Humayun Kabir's revelations have shown how vulnerable Bengal's Muslims are. That AIMIM cannot associate with any statements where integrity of Muslims is brought into question. As of today, AIMIM has withdrawn its alliance with Kabir's party.

Bengal's Muslims are one of the poorest, neglected and oppressed communities. Despite decades of secular rule, nothing has been done for them. AIMIM's policy in contesting elections in any state is so that the marginalised communities have an independent political voice. We will be contesting the Bengal elections INDEPENDENTLY and have will have no alliance with any party going forward."