Deletion of 6.3 lakh voters across 11 Kolkata seats poses challenge for Trinamool

KOLKATA: The deletion of 6,29,428 voters across 11 Assembly segments under Kolkata North and South Lok Sabha constituencies is likely to alter electoral dynamics, with implications for the ruling Trinamool Congress.

The Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on 31 December last year, had set an ambitious target for the West Bengal BJP unit, asking it to win a minimum of 20 out of 28 Assembly seats under four Lok Sabha constituencies, Dum Dum, Kolkata North, Kolkata South and Jadavpur, in the Assembly elections in West Bengal, scheduled in two phases on April 23 and 29.

The BJP has not won a single Assembly seat in these four parliamentary constituencies in the past two Assembly elections since 2016.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the saffron party had marginal leads in only two Assembly segments, Jorashanko and Shyampukur, against the nearest Trinamool Congress candidates, out of the total 28 Assembly seats. Both Jorashanko and Shyampukur fall under the Kolkata North Lok Sabha constituency.

However, the BJP trailed the Trinamool Congress in the remaining 26 Assembly seats in terms of the results of the last Lok Sabha polls.

With the deletion of around 91 lakh voters, including more than 63 lakh categorised as absent, shifted, dead and duplicate (ASDD), and 27 lakh electors marked as ‘under adjudication’ following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bengal, the chances of materialising the target set by Shah appear brighter in some Assembly constituencies under Kolkata North and Kolkata South electoral districts.

However, the number of deleted voters, including the 27 lakh whose names have not been included in the supplementary list, could change as the Supreme Court on Thursday said those deleted individuals cleared by tribunals by April 21 for the first phase and April 27 for the second phase would be allowed to vote.

The number of post-SIR deletions in many Assembly segments of Kolkata has outstripped the lead margins of the Trinamool Congress in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The figures suggest how the large scale SIR exercise is threatening to upset political equations, with Trinamool appearing to face a tougher contest in seats it had comfortably and consistently won.

Seven Assembly seats under Kolkata North Lok Sabha constituency are Chowringhee, Entally, Beliaghata, Jorashanko, Shyampukur, Maniktala and Cossipore Belgachaia.