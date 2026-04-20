Rajnath Singh announces special force named 'Durga Squad' to ensure women's safety if BJP comes to power in Bengal

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday announced that a special force named "Durga Squad" would be constituted to prevent atrocities against women if the BJP comes to power in West Bengal.

Framing the upcoming Assembly elections in the state as a fight between "fear and trust," Singh accused the TMC-led government of corruption and negligence.

Addressing a poll rally in Sainthia, Singh said, "We will constitute Durga Squad to prevent atrocities against women. Those who will trouble women will be strictly dealt with. I assure you that after the BJP government comes to power, there will be rule of law in the state."

"You have to decide if you want fear or safety, corruption or development, dadagiri or democracy. The time has come for change," he added.

"This election is about fear versus trust. On May 4, darkness will end and a new morning will dawn, and the lotus will bloom in Bengal," he claimed.