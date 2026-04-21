Amit Shah says Abhishek Banerjee may flee country after May 4 amid Bengal poll heat

KOLKATA: An hour before campaigning ended for the first phase of elections in 152 Assembly constituencies scheduled on April 23 in West Bengal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah intensified his attack on the ruling Trinamool Congress and its national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, alleging that the latter may leave the country after May 4.

In last-minute campaigning, the Union Minister said, “Fearing defeat in the elections in Bengal, ‘bhaipo’ (Abhishek Banerjee, who is a nephew of the outgoing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee) has already bought a ticket and is also ready to flee the country after May 4.”

Counting of votes for the Assembly elections in the state will take place on May 4.

Shah was addressing a poll rally in Chandipur in East Midnapore district on Tuesday. “Mamata Banerjee will do nothing for employment and development of Bengal. She is in power only with the aim of making her ‘bhaipo’ the next chief minister of the state. But don’t worry. Bhaipo will flee after May 4. BJP will form the government in the state,” Shah said.

Significantly, the Trinamool Congress supremo, while addressing a rally in Chandipur in East Midnapore, said that Abhishek would handle political affairs in the entire district in the coming days.

“You (Suvendu Adhikari’s family) have ego as one brother (Dibyendu) is an MP while you (Suvendu) are an MLA. Another brother is also an MLA. You have done a lot for your family. But in my family, no one except myself has contested in the Assembly elections. Every day you attack Abhishek. In the coming days, Abhishek will be in charge of East Midnapore and I will also be there with him,” Mamata said while addressing the rally.