Calcutta HC stays ECI move to arrest ‘troublemakers’ ahead of Bengal polls

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court (HC) on Wednesday, hours before the first phase of elections in 152 Assembly constituencies in West Bengal on Thursday, stayed the Election Commission of India’s move to arrest alleged ‘troublemakers’ on a large scale.

As a preventive measure, arrest of any ‘troublemaker’ can be made following the rules of law, the HC also directed.

A division bench of Chief Justice Sujay Paul and Justice Parthasarathi Sen said, “Police can take action as per law if someone commits a crime. And at that time, the rule of law will have to be followed even in the case of preventive arrest.”

The court also issued a stay order on any such decision taken by the Commission. “It is initially wrong to identify someone as a ‘troublemaker’ and arrest them on a mass scale,” it observed.

The ruling Trinamool Congress heaved a sigh of relief with the directive, particularly less than 24 hours before the first phase of elections in the state.

The ruling party had moved the HC on Monday against the Commission, fearing arrests of around 800 party workers.

The hearing of the case was held today before the division bench of Chief Justice Paul and Justice Sen.

Trinamool Congress MP and lawyer Kalyan Banerjee argued during the hearing, raising questions on why workers of a particular party were being branded as ‘troublemakers’. “For what reasons are they being branded as ‘troublemakers’?” Banerjee questioned.

The court also observed that no such situation prevails in the state that requires ‘preventive detention’.