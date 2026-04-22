ECI releases list of voters cleared by appellate tribunal day before first phase of polling in Bengal

KOLKATA: The Election Commission India (ECI) on Wednesday released the first Appellate Tribunals supplementary list on Wednesday, a day before the first phase of elections in West Bengal.

With validations, the 139 voters can cast their votes in the first phase of polling in districts including eight in north Bengal and the remaining from south Bengal.

The 139 names were among the 27 lakh names who were not included in the supplementary lists cleared by judicial officers.

According to the ECI, with fresh inclusions of the 139 voters, 3,60,77,310 electors are eligible to cast votes on Thursday.

The tribunals have cleared 650 names of appellants invalidating 511 names as voters.

Names of the cleared cases will have to be figured in the ECI list on April 22 and April 28 for the first and second phase polls respectively in the state.

Following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, around 91 lakh voters, including more than 63 lakhs marked as absent, shifted, dead and duplicate (ASDD) and another 27 lakhs not figured in the supplementary after adjudication process cleared by judicial officers, have been deleted from the post-SIR final voters list.

The national poll body uploaded two separate lists on its official website — one of voters whose names were restored following tribunal orders and another of those who remain excluded.