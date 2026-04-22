First phase of West Bengal Assembly elections for 152 seats to be held on April 23

For the BJP, the first phase is virtually synonymous with north Bengal.

The party's hopes of challenging the Trinamool Congress statewide depend on retaining dominance in the region that powered its rise in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, and helped it to emerge as the ruling party’s principal rival in Bengal. The BJP had won 59 of the 152 seats in 2021, while the Trinamool had won 93 seats in the first phase of polls in the region.

“Our target is to win 215 seats in the 2026 elections, against 214 that we had bagged in the 2021 polls in the State. Our Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, has already said that the party will cross the previous figure by winning one more seat,” said Arup Chakraborty, Trinamool Congress spokesperson.

“In 2021, Amit Shah had targeted 200 seats, but this time, he is targeting to win only in 170 constituencies. It shows that the BJP's confidence level is weakening,” Chakraborty said.

The first phase of the Assembly elections is being held across different landscapes, the tea gardens of Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar, the hills of Darjeeling and Kalimpong, the Rajbanshi belt of Cooch Behar, and the border districts of Malda, Murshidabad and Uttar Dinajpur.

Despite differences, one issue that has cast a shadow across almost every district is the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.