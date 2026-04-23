'Not a single intruder will be allowed if BJP comes to power': Amit Shah in Bengal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that “not a single intruder” would be allowed into West Bengal if the BJP comes to power, adding that illegal immigrants already in the state would be “selectively rooted out”.

Addressing a rally in Balagarh in Hooghly district during the first phase of polling, he asserted that the BJP was set to form a full majority government in the state.

"Today, the voting for the first phase is almost over, and this is my 30th programme across Bengal. On May 5, Didi's game will be up. The BJP will form a government in Bengal with a full majority," he said.

The result of the West Bengal Assembly polls will be declared on May 4.

Asserting that infiltration was hurting the state's economy and national security, Shah said, "Intruders are eating away the jobs of Bengal's youth, the rations of the poor, and working to undermine the country's security."

Stepping up his attack on the TMC government, the senior BJP leader accused it of fostering "syndicate raj" and burdening people with what he described as "Bhaipo tax", in a jibe at Mamata Banerjee's nephew and the TMC's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

"Bengalis have to pay 'Bhaipo' tax to the TMC's syndicate. Even to purchase cement, people are forced to pay. Say 'ta ta-bye-bye' to the Mamata government, and we will straighten up the syndicate operators," he said.

Shah also flagged the alleged decline of Balagarh's traditional boat-making industry, claiming that it had suffered under the present dispensation.

"Balagarh's boat industry once provided employment to the entire region. But due to Mamata's syndicate raj, it has shut down. Around 41 factories have been closed. I assure you that once the BJP forms the government, we will restart these units," he said.