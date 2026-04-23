PM Modi campaigns in Bengal on polling day, jabs TMC over ‘jhal muri’, rakes up infiltration, CAA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday campaigned in West Bengal as polling for the first phase of Assembly elections were under way, stepping up his attack on the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) over infiltration, governance and promising to expedite citizenship under CAA.
Addressing a rally in Krishnanagar, Modi congratulated voters for the turnout, calling it indicative of an “overwhelming mandate for change.”
Taking a swipe at the TMC over the ‘jhalmuri’ episode, Modi said, “I had 'jhalmuri' in Bengal, but it seems that the TMC leaders are feeling the heat of the chillies.”
“You must wave the flag of the BJP-NDA's victory with full strength. On May 4, the celebration of the BJP's victory will also take place in Bengal, sweets will also be distributed, and jhal muri will also be handed out. Jhalmuri has also given a thunderous shock to some people. I ate the jhal muri, but the jhal (spice) hit TMC,” he added.
Modi sharpened his attack on the TMC over infiltration and governance, accusing it of supporting illegal entrants and fostering “jungle raj”.
“Fifteen years ago, people were against the communists. Today, they are standing against the TMC's jungle raj. Oppressors and corrupt people will be held accountable. You know our mantra, 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'. But the TMC believes in 'Ghuspaithiyon ka sath, Ghuspaithiyon ka vikas'. They provide them shelter,” he claimed.
Modi said violence during the polls had been at a minimum in 50 years and praised the Election Commission for ensuring peaceful voting.
“Violence was kept at a minimum in the last 50 years of poll history in Bengal. The information I have received so far makes me certain that this is going to be a mandate for a change,” the Prime Minister said.
He linked higher voter turnout to the BJP’s prospects, citing polling trends in other states. “According to the information so far, voting is also breaking all previous records… We have seen that wherever there is high voter turnout, the BJP has received a strong mandate,” he said.
Bengal recorded an average voter turnout of 62.18% till 1 pm, with reports of sporadic violence from some pockets across 152 constituencies.
Reiterating his position on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Modi said the process of granting citizenship would be expedited if the BJP came to power.
“I have come to give a guarantee that the Matua community, the Namashudra community, and refugee families do not need to fear the TMC. Once the government is formed, the process of granting citizenship under the CAA will be accelerated. You will receive every right and benefit that every Indian citizen is entitled to. This is Modi's guarantee,” he said.
The BJP, which won 77 seats in the previous Assembly election, is seeking to unseat the TMC government, while Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is aiming for another term.
Polling for the next phase is scheduled for April 29, with counting on May 4.