PM Modi campaigns in Bengal on polling day, jabs TMC over ‘jhal muri’, rakes up infiltration, CAA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday campaigned in West Bengal as polling for the first phase of Assembly elections were under way, stepping up his attack on the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) over infiltration, governance and promising to expedite citizenship under CAA.

Addressing a rally in Krishnanagar, Modi congratulated voters for the turnout, calling it indicative of an “overwhelming mandate for change.”

Taking a swipe at the TMC over the ‘jhalmuri’ episode, Modi said, “I had 'jhalmuri' in Bengal, but it seems that the TMC leaders are feeling the heat of the chillies.”

“You must wave the flag of the BJP-NDA's victory with full strength. On May 4, the celebration of the BJP's victory will also take place in Bengal, sweets will also be distributed, and jhal muri will also be handed out. Jhalmuri has also given a thunderous shock to some people. I ate the jhal muri, but the jhal (spice) hit TMC,” he added.

Modi sharpened his attack on the TMC over infiltration and governance, accusing it of supporting illegal entrants and fostering “jungle raj”.

“Fifteen years ago, people were against the communists. Today, they are standing against the TMC's jungle raj. Oppressors and corrupt people will be held accountable. You know our mantra, 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'. But the TMC believes in 'Ghuspaithiyon ka sath, Ghuspaithiyon ka vikas'. They provide them shelter,” he claimed.