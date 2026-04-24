'TMC exit imminent': Shah predicts BJP sweep in Bengal after record voter turnout in phase 1 polls

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly Elections saw record voter participation, which he said reflected a strong desire for political change

Addressing reporters in Kolkata, he said a Bengal-born, Bengali-speaking leader would be made chief minister if the Bharatiya Janata Party comes to power, and projected that the party would win more than 110 of the 152 seats that went to polls in the phase.

He asserted that the ruling All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) faces an “imminent exit” and expressed confidence that the BJP would form the next government in the state with an absolute majority.

Amit Shah also thanked the Election Commission of India and security personnel, noting that no deaths were reported during the phase.

He also compared violence figures from previous elections, stating that while over 1,200 people were injured in 2016 and more than 1,600 in 2021, fewer than 30 injuries were reported in the latest phase.

Shah said the BJP expects to have governments across “Anga, Banga and Kalinga” after May 5, referring to the ancient regions corresponding to present-day Assam, West Bengal and Odisha.

He noted that while the BJP came to power in Odisha in 2024 and is seeking a third consecutive term in Assam, it is aiming to unseat the TMC’s 15-year rule in West Bengal.

Shah also said that the BJP government would ensure women’s safety, abolish the alleged “bhaipo tax” and syndicate raj, and create a business-friendly environment by rolling out the red carpet for investors in the state.

(With inputs with PTI)