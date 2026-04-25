BJP sees ‘saffron surge’ in Bengal as Nabin predicts TMC rout after record turnout

Nabin also attributed the high voter turnout to growing support for the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “The way the public of West Bengal came out to vote in large numbers shows that they have bestowed their trust in the BJP and PM Modi,” he added.

Taking a swipe at Rahul Gandhi, Nabin described him as the “most immature” politician in the country.

On Raghav Chadha and other MPs leaving the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to join the BJP, he criticised AAP leadership and said leaders were shifting to contribute to national development. “Arvind Kejriwal built a Sheesh Mahal for himself. No one wants to stay with that kind of leadership. Leaders want to join PM Modi and work for the development of the nation,” he said.

Meanwhile, Phase I polling for the Assembly elections concluded at 6 pm on Thursday, with West Bengal recording a turnout of 91.78 per cent, according to the Election Commission of India. The high participation reflects an intense electoral exercise conducted under tight security across constituencies.

Polling for the second phase is scheduled for April 29, with counting of votes set for May 4. Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday congratulated voters for the record turnout in Phase I and commended the Election Commission and security forces for ensuring a peaceful polling process.

(With inputs from ANI)