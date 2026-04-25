BJP sees ‘saffron surge’ in Bengal as Nabin predicts TMC rout after record turnout

BJP President Nitin Nabin on Saturday said public support for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has risen across West Bengal, citing voting trends that he claimed reflect growing dissatisfaction with the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).
Addressing a roadshow in North 24 Parganas in support of BJP candidate Sumay Hira, Nabin said, “Public trust in the BJP has increased across West Bengal. Now, the public wants to break free from the fear of TMC's terror. The first phase has made it clear that the TMC will be decimated and the lotus will bloom. On May 4th, saffron will fly across West Bengal.”
Speaking at another event in Hooghly, he reiterated that the BJP would secure a decisive mandate. “The public has made up its mind to remove the TMC from power...The hooliganism of TMC will end on May 4,” he said.
Nabin also attributed the high voter turnout to growing support for the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “The way the public of West Bengal came out to vote in large numbers shows that they have bestowed their trust in the BJP and PM Modi,” he added.
Taking a swipe at Rahul Gandhi, Nabin described him as the “most immature” politician in the country.
On Raghav Chadha and other MPs leaving the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to join the BJP, he criticised AAP leadership and said leaders were shifting to contribute to national development. “Arvind Kejriwal built a Sheesh Mahal for himself. No one wants to stay with that kind of leadership. Leaders want to join PM Modi and work for the development of the nation,” he said.
Meanwhile, Phase I polling for the Assembly elections concluded at 6 pm on Thursday, with West Bengal recording a turnout of 91.78 per cent, according to the Election Commission of India. The high participation reflects an intense electoral exercise conducted under tight security across constituencies.
Polling for the second phase is scheduled for April 29, with counting of votes set for May 4. Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday congratulated voters for the record turnout in Phase I and commended the Election Commission and security forces for ensuring a peaceful polling process.
(With inputs from ANI)