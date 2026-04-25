Rahul Gandhi targets Mamata, says ‘no ED cases because she doesn’t fight BJP directly’

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday alleged that the government led by Narendra Modi has filed several cases against him but none against Mamata Banerjee, claiming this is because she does not “directly” fight the BJP.

Saying that the Enforcement Directorate questioned him for 55 hours over five consecutive days, the Congress leader asked, “For how many hours was Mamata Banerjee interrogated?” The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha added that there has been no probe by the ED or the Central Bureau of Investigation against the West Bengal chief minister.

“This is because she does not fight the BJP directly,” Gandhi said while addressing a poll rally at Serampore in Hooghly district for the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections.

There was no immediate response from the All India Trinamool Congress.