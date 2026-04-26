'Mamata is opening the road for BJP in Bengal': Rahul Gandhi slams TMC, says women not safe in state

KOLKATA: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday accused the TMC government led by Mamata Banerjee of not putting up a fight against the BJP.

“Mamata Banerjee is opening the road for the BJP in West Bengal,” he said at a poll rally, arguing that had she worked for the people’s interests, the BJP would not have been able to make inroads in the state.

Addressing a meeting in Hooghly, the Congress leader hit out at the TMC government over women’s safety. “Atrocities against women have risen under the Trinamool rule,” he said, pointing out the rape and murder of an on-duty doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in 2024.

Gandhi claimed that the TMC cannot defeat the BJP, saying PM Modi knows that the Congress is a risk for him.

“When elections comes, Modi ji mocks Mamata ji, but he remains silent after elections are over. The reason: He knows only one force counters BJP and RSS. That force is Congress,” he said.

“How many cases Modi ji has filed against Mamata ji? How many hours has she faced interrogations? But I was interrogated by ED for 55 hours in five days in row… Why are no attacks made against Mamata ji? Because she never fights against the BJP.”