Violence amid Bengal polls despite lakhs of central forces reflects EC's failure: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Sunday raised concerns over the prevailing political tension in West Bengal during the ongoing Assembly elections, alleging that the situation reflects a failure on the part of the Election Commission to maintain order.
Speaking to news agency ANI, Chowdhury said such incidents of tension and violence have become a recurring feature in the state during election periods. “The people of Bengal have been witnessing this tension regularly during elections, before elections, and after elections. There's nothing new in this; the new thing is that if this kind of violence continues despite the deployment of lakhs of central forces, I believe it reflects the Election Commission's failures,” he said.
He urged greater vigilance from the poll panel, while also alleging involvement of local police officials. “Therefore, the Election Commission will have to be more vigilant. And the lower-level police officers in Bengal are still helping the ruling party to spread this tension and create an atmosphere of fear,” he said.
“No matter how many high-ranking officers are brought in from outside, the Election Commission has no control over the lower-level officers, and that's why it keeps happening,” he added.
His remarks came a day after Abhishek Banerjee, general secretary of the Trinamool Congress, challenged opposition leaders, including Chowdhury, who is contesting from Baharampur, to give up central security cover if they were genuinely committed to fighting for people’s rights.
Addressing a rally in Baharampur, Banerjee also targeted expelled TMC leader Humayun Kabir and Indian Secular Front leader Nawsad Siddique, questioning their use of security protection. “I challenge Adhir Chowdhury, Humayun Kabir, and Nawsad Siddique. If you truly want to fight for the rights of the people against the atrocities Amit Shah has committed against the people of Bengal, Murshidabad, and Malda. If you have even a shred of humanity left in your hearts, first give back the security provided to you by Amit Shah. If needed, the state government will provide you security within 24 hours. This is my challenge - if you have the courage, do it,” he said
Banerjee also raised questions about Chowdhury’s continued residence in Delhi despite no longer being a Member of Parliament, suggesting a possible “setting” with the Centre. “What exactly is cooking between Adhir Chowdhury and Narendra Modi? Adhir Chowdhury is no longer an MP. When an MP loses, they have to vacate their official residence. Only Adhir Chowdhury's house in Delhi has not been asked to be vacated by Modi yet. Why? What is the deal? What is the 'setting' (secret understanding)?” he said.
West Bengal's first phase of polls concluded on April 23 across 152 constituencies, covering districts including Cooch Behar, Malda, Murshidabad, Bankura, and others. The second phase will be held on April 29 in the remaining 142 seats, while counting of votes is set for May 4.
The elections are primarily a contest between the ruling Trinamool Congress, which is seeking a fourth consecutive term, and the Bharatiya Janata Party, which is aiming to form the government after strengthening its performance in the previous polls.