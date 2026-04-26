Violence amid Bengal polls despite lakhs of central forces reflects EC's failure: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Sunday raised concerns over the prevailing political tension in West Bengal during the ongoing Assembly elections, alleging that the situation reflects a failure on the part of the Election Commission to maintain order.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Chowdhury said such incidents of tension and violence have become a recurring feature in the state during election periods. “The people of Bengal have been witnessing this tension regularly during elections, before elections, and after elections. There's nothing new in this; the new thing is that if this kind of violence continues despite the deployment of lakhs of central forces, I believe it reflects the Election Commission's failures,” he said.

He urged greater vigilance from the poll panel, while also alleging involvement of local police officials. “Therefore, the Election Commission will have to be more vigilant. And the lower-level police officers in Bengal are still helping the ruling party to spread this tension and create an atmosphere of fear,” he said.

“No matter how many high-ranking officers are brought in from outside, the Election Commission has no control over the lower-level officers, and that's why it keeps happening,” he added.