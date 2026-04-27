Calcutta HC tightens motorcycle movement curbs, bars group biking ahead of second phase polling

A division bench of the Calcutta High Court on Monday modified an earlier single-bench order on motorcycle movement, while hearing a challenge to Election Commission-imposed restrictions aimed at ensuring free and fair polls.

The bench, headed by Justice Shampa Sarkar, tweaked the April 20 order passed by Justice Krishna Rao by specifically including “biking in groups” within its ambit.

It directed that no motorbike rallies or group biking will be permitted from two days before polling day and on April 29, the day of voting.

The court, however, clarified that all other directions issued by the single bench will remain unchanged.

Justice Rao had ordered that 12 hours before the polling day, no pillion riding on motorcycles would be allowed except in the case of medical emergency/ family function or other essential requirements like dropping/picking up school children, etc.

The single bench also directed that family pillion riding on motor cycle would be allowed from 6 am to 6 pm for voting purpose and for other essential requirements like medical emergency or family functions, etc.

The court also exempted ride-hailing and food and other essential service providers, as well as office-going riders with proper identification.

(With inputs from PTI)