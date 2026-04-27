High-decibel campaigning ends for Bengal phase 2 as BJP and TMC trade charges

KOLKATA: Campaigning for the second and final phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections ended on Monday, capping a fierce contest marked by sharp exchanges over SIR, infiltration, corruption and unemployment, with both the BJP and the TMC rolling out a range of promises for voters across 142 constituencies.

Throughout the high-decibel campaign, the BJP accused the ruling TMC of turning the state into a haven for infiltrators, while Mamata Banerjee countered that the saffron party was pursuing divisive politics, attempting to split the state and even discouraging the consumption of fish and eggs.

A total of 3,21,73,837 voters — including 1,64,35,627 men, 1,57,37,418 women and 792 third-gender electors — are eligible to cast their ballots in this phase, scheduled for April 29.

Polling will be held at 41,001 stations, with webcasting covering all polling stations.

The EC has put in place extensive security arrangements, deploying 2,321 companies of central forces across seven districts.

A total of 142 general observers, 95 police observers and 100 expenditure observers have been deployed. Officials said drones fitted with cameras are also being used to monitor the poll process.

Kolkata has the highest deployment with 273 companies of central forces.