SC seeks expedited tribunal hearing on appeal over voter list exclusion in Bengal SIR

The Supreme Court of India on Monday directed an appellate tribunal to grant an out-of-turn hearing and decide an appeal filed by a man challenging the deletion of his name from the voter list following a Special Intensive Revision in West Bengal.

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi passed the order while hearing a plea seeking restoration of the petitioner’s name in the electoral roll of the Diamond Harbour constituency in the poll-bound state.

The court noted the urgency of the matter as polling is underway in West Bengal, where the first phase of the Assembly elections was held on April 23 and the second phase is scheduled for April 29.

The counting of votes is slated for May 4.

"The petitioner, being aggrieved by his exclusion from the voter list in the SIR process, is said to have already approached the appellate tribunal on April 2, 2026. We dispose of the instant writ petition with a request to the appellate tribunal to accord out-of-turn hearing and decide the petitioner's appeal at the earliest," the bench said.

On April 24, the apex court asked the appellate tribunals to give an out-of-turn hearing to those who make out a case of urgent hearing against deletion from the electoral rolls after the SIR in West Bengal.

The CJI had expressed happiness over the high voter turnout in the first phase of the West Bengal assembly polls held on Thursday.

The state registered a record voter turnout of 92.72 per cent in the first phase of voting for 152 constituencies.

The bench was then hearing a batch of petitions, including the one filed by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, related to the SIR of electoral rolls in the state.