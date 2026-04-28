All set for high-stakes final phase polling across 142 Bengal constituencies

KOLKATA: West Bengal goes to the polls on Wednesday in the second and final phase of Assembly elections, covering 142 constituencies across the southern part of the State. The outcome will determine whether the ruling All India Trinamool Congress retains power for a fourth consecutive term or the Bharatiya Janata Party manages to wrest control.
Polling will be held in more than 41,000 stations across districts including Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly district, East Bardhaman district, North 24 Parganas district, South 24 Parganas district and Nadia district.
The first phase of polling, held on April 23, covered 152 constituencies across 16 districts in the 294-member Assembly.
The southern region, considered a stronghold of the Trinamool Congress led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, will be crucial in determining the final outcome. In the 2021 Assembly elections, the ruling party won 123 seats in south Bengal, while the BJP secured 18. The Indian Secular Front, an ally of the Left Front, won one seat.
The campaign for the final phase saw intense political activity, with leaders of all major parties addressing rallies. The BJP’s campaign was spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who held multiple rallies across the State.
The elections have been marked by controversy, including allegations surrounding the deletion of names from electoral rolls following a Special Intensive Revision, corruption charges, and incidents of violence.
The Election Commission has stepped up security arrangements, with around 2,500 persons detained in recent days to prevent disturbances.
Officials said additional measures have been put in place to ensure free and fair polling, particularly in urban constituencies where election-related incidents have been reported in the past. Central forces have been deployed extensively, with greater operational flexibility to manage crowds beyond the 100-metre perimeter of polling booths.
Key constituencies
Among the high-profile constituencies is Bhabanipur, where CM Mamata Banerjee faces Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari. In Panihati, the BJP has fielded Ratna Debnath against CPI(M)’s Kalatan Dasgupta. Kolkata Port is witnessing a multi-cornered contest, with Trinamool Congress candidate Firhad Hakim facing opponents from the BJP, Congress and CPI(M).
Bhangar remains another closely watched seat, with a large number of candidates, including Indian Secular Front MLA Nawsad Siddiqui, in the fray.
Other important constituencies going to the polls include Bhatpara, Jagatdal, Barrackpore, Bangaon, Dumdum, Shyampukur, Sandeshkhali, Hingalganj, Ranaghat Uttar and Dakshin, Rashbehari, Jadavpur and Ballygunge.
Counting of votes will take place on May 4.