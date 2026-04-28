All set for high-stakes final phase polling across 142 Bengal constituencies

KOLKATA: West Bengal goes to the polls on Wednesday in the second and final phase of Assembly elections, covering 142 constituencies across the southern part of the State. The outcome will determine whether the ruling All India Trinamool Congress retains power for a fourth consecutive term or the Bharatiya Janata Party manages to wrest control.

Polling will be held in more than 41,000 stations across districts including Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly district, East Bardhaman district, North 24 Parganas district, South 24 Parganas district and Nadia district.

The first phase of polling, held on April 23, covered 152 constituencies across 16 districts in the 294-member Assembly.

The southern region, considered a stronghold of the Trinamool Congress led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, will be crucial in determining the final outcome. In the 2021 Assembly elections, the ruling party won 123 seats in south Bengal, while the BJP secured 18. The Indian Secular Front, an ally of the Left Front, won one seat.