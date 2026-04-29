Abhishek Banerjee claims voter died after assault by central forces

TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday said that an elderly voter died after being assaulted by central forces in Howrah district during the second phase polling.

In a post on X, Banerjee claimed that the elderly man had gone to cast his vote with his son in Udaynarayanpur and collapsed after central forces allegedly pushed and assaulted them while the son was trying to help him enter the booth.

"The old man collapsed, was rushed to Amta Hospital and declared dead on arrival," Banerjee wrote.

Banerjee accused the central forces deployed in the state of acting as the BJP's "private army" and terrorising voters.