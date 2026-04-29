Bengal elections: Bhangar tense during polling, ISF claims voters, agents threatened

Fresh tension was reported in Bhangar and adjoining areas of South 24 Parganas on Wednesday during voting for the second and final phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, with the Indian Secular Front (ISF) alleging intimidation of polling agents and attempts by TMC workers to influence voters.

Incidents were reported from several pockets of Bhangar and the Canning Purba constituency since morning, prompting heavy deployment of central forces, state police and NIA teams in sensitive areas.

At Hedia in Canning Purba constituency, the ISF alleged that one of its polling agents at booth number 142 received death threats from TMC supporters.

ISF candidate Arabul Islam rushed to the spot after receiving the complaint and accused the administration of failing to ensure a fair election. "Votes are being looted in Canning Purba. Our agents in booths are being driven out of several booths after snatching their cards and documents," Islam alleged.

Since morning, Islam was seen visiting booths and asking security personnel to clear gatherings within 100 metres of polling stations, while also assisting ISF polling agents in entering booths.

ISF chairman and Bhangar MLA Naushad Siddique also alleged that party workers and agents were being intimidated by ruling party supporters.

"Agents are being threatened and prevented from functioning freely. We repeatedly informed the administration, but police are acting in favour of the ruling party and not cooperating," Siddique alleged.