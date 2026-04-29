Bengal records highest-ever voter turnout in 2026 assembly polls at 92.47 per cent in 2 phases

West Bengal recorded its highest-ever voter turnout in the 2026 assembly polls since Independence, with a cumulative 92.47 per cent polling in two phases, the Election Commission said on Wednesday.

Polling in the second and final phase on Wednesday registered 91.66 per cent turnout till 7.45 pm, while the first phase had recorded 93. 19 per cent voting, it said.

The previous highest turnout in the state was 84.72 per cent during the 2011 assembly elections, the poll panel said.

Women voters outnumbered men in participation during this election, with the female turnout at 93.24 per cent compared to 91.74 per cent male participation, the Commission said.

The figures are provisional and does not include service voters and postal ballots, it added.

(With inputs from PTI)