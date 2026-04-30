Five injured, two detained as post-poll violence erupts in Kolkata; TMC, BJP trade charges

At least five persons were injured in a clash between TMC and BJP supporters in south Kolkata’s Behala on Wednesday night, hours after the second phase of West Bengal Assembly polls concluded, police said.

The incident took place at Ramkrishnapalli in Ward 129 under Behala Paschim, where former councillor and TMC leader Anjan Das was among those injured. Police said two persons have been detained in connection with the incident.

"A few of our party workers were sitting at a local office when a group of BJP-backed miscreants attacked them with bricks and bamboo sticks," a TMC leader in the locality alleged.

In the attack, Das sustained a head injury, while others suffered fractures and multiple injuries, he claimed.

The injured were taken to Vidyasagar State General Hospital, and one of them was later shifted to SSKM Hospital as his condition worsened, a policeman said.

TMC candidate from Behala Paschim, Ratna Chatterjee, alleged that the attack was unprovoked.

"Polling was peaceful throughout the day, and our workers were told not to react to any provocation. But soon after it ended, they attacked our men with bricks and sticks. The manner in which Anjan Das was beaten is unacceptable," she said.