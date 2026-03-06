Electoral roll battle: Mamata begins sit-in protest alleging mass voter deletions

The dispute highlights the sensitivity surrounding electoral rolls in a politically competitive state like West Bengal, where even small shifts in voter participation can influence outcomes in closely contested constituencies. The Trinamool Congress has suggested that the deletions could disproportionately affect sections of voters who form an important part of its support base, including minorities and economically weaker communities.

The Election Commission has maintained that revisions to electoral rolls are a routine exercise aimed at removing duplicate entries, names of deceased voters and those who have shifted residence. However, the scale of the deletions cited by the ruling party has intensified political debate and raised questions about the transparency and accuracy of the process.

Banerjee’s decision to take the issue to the streets also reflects her long-standing political style. Throughout her career, she has frequently used protests and public mobilisation to challenge institutions and highlight issues she believes are affecting democratic rights. Even as chief minister, she has continued to rely on such methods to push political and administrative concerns into the national spotlight.

The controversy could have wider implications as the state moves toward future electoral contests. Electoral rolls form the backbone of the democratic process, and any perception that legitimate voters are being excluded can quickly become a major political issue. By launching the protest, the Trinamool Congress is seeking to ensure that the revision exercise remains under close scrutiny.

With Election Commission officials expected to arrive in the state soon, the confrontation between the state government and the poll body is likely to intensify in the coming days. The outcome of the discussions may determine whether the controversy over voter list revisions subsides or evolves into a larger political battle in West Bengal.