TMC leaders Mamata, Abhishek set to kick off campaigns ahead of Assembly elections in West Bengal

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress leaders Mamata and Abhishek Banerjee are all set to kick off campaigns separately in the State from March 23 for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Notably, the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls has removed around 64 lakh voters from the final list of electors.

Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of the Opposition in the State legislative assembly, has already kick-started campaigns in the high-profile assembly constituency, Bhabanipur, in south Kolkata, to take on the sitting MLA and outgoing CM Mamata Banerjee to reach out to voters.

Bhabanipur will go for a vote on April 29.

On Saturday, while unveiling the Trinamool Congress manifesto for the assembly polls in the State, Mamata said she would kick off campaigns after the Eid festival.

Mamata will attend a meeting with her party activists under the Bhabanipur constituency at Ahindra auditorium in the Chetla area as a first preparatory move to take stock of the electoral situation in the Assembly constituency.