Election Commission yet to release first supplementary list of 29 lakh voters after adjudication in Bengal

KOLKATA: The much-publicised release of the first supplementary list of around 29 lakh voters, including around 10 lakh who have unofficially lost their voting rights after thorough verifications of their documents by judicial officers, could not be published by the Election Commission of India till 10 pm on Monday.

Sources in the Election Commission of India (ECI) said that the Calcutta High Court has been monitoring the issue related to the 60 lakh voters marked as ‘under adjudication’ in West Bengal following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state. They are awaiting clearance from judicial officers to retain their voting rights. “The Commission will publish the first supplementary list as soon as it comes from the High Court,” ECI sources said around 10.30 pm.

“The list with information related to numbers of eligible and ineligible voters comes from the High Court. We will follow the guidelines of the court,” Manoj Agarwal, West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer, told media.

The list will have two categories -- eligible and ineligible voters. The ECI on 28 February had published the final list of electoral rolls post- SIR in West Bengal deleting around 64 lakh absent, shifted, dead and duplicate (ASDD) voters and categorising another 60 lakh in ‘logical discrepancy’ and ‘unmapped’ groups respectively.

Following directives of the Supreme Court, the 60 lakh electors belonging to the two categories were marked as ‘under adjudication’, awaiting clearance from a team of more than 700 judicial officers who are examining their documents under direct monitoring of the High Court.