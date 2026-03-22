West Bengal Assembly elections: Discontent prevails among BJP workers following announcement of candidate lists

KOLKATA: Following the BJP naming candidates for several constituencies ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, signs of discontent among a section of BJP workers have intensified.

The disappointed over the party leadership ignoring the choices of local workers and the old persons, who have been loyal to the saffron camp for years. They are also skeptical allowing a few new faces to join the party,

Notably, the mother of a post-graduate trainee doctor of R G Kar Medical and Hospital (who was raped and murdered), and Tumpa Koyal, who had emerged as the face of protest after the rape and murder of a college girl in Kamduni of North 24 Parganas district 13 years ago, are with the saffron party.

Expressing desire to contest from Panihati assembly seat with BJP ticket, the R G Kar Hospital victim’s mother vowed to defeat the Trinamool Congress government and said that the downfall of the Trinamool regime would bring justice to her daughter.

The months-long protests in 2024 over the gruesome crime were one of the biggest challenges faced by the Mamata Banerjee government in its third term.

On the other hand, Tumpa, who has already met Samik Bhattacharya, Bengal BJP president seeking to join, is awaiting clearance from the party leadership.

A section of party activists expressing displeasure with the development felt that the party leadership should give priorities to dedicated local-level leaders ahead of elections, instead of allowing the newcomers, who had links with anti-BJP forces earlier.

On the other hand, Rinku Majumder, wife of the former Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh, who had submitted her biodata to the state party office much before the poll dates were announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI), is seeking a nomination either from Rajarhat-New Town or Bijpur assembly constituency in North 24 Parganas district.

She had expressed her ire over the state BJP leadership after not finding her among 255 nominees announced by the party on two separate dates earlier this week.

Peeyush Kanoria has been pitted from Rajarhat-New Town by the party, prompting Rinku to express her anger in front of the media. “The candidate fielded by the party leadership from Rajarhat-New Town is not a proper choice,” she told the media.

On Thursday, BJP workers demanded that Beleghata candidate Partha Choudhury be replaced with someone from among local activists or among the old guard.

A few workers raised slogans against Choudhury and claimed that his selection would help the Trinamool Congress win the seat.

BJP state president Samik Bhattacharya and the party’s state general secretary, Locket Chatterjee, came out of their chambers and attempted to pacify the aggrieved workers.

However, Bhattacharya made it clear that the decision was final once a candidature was declared.

The agitation was not restricted to the state headquarters only.

Following the announcement of the second list of candidates on Thursday evening, the protests were reported from several districts. The party had published the names of 144 candidates in the first phase, mostly from seats where there was little scope for dissent.

In the second phase, the BJP announced 111 candidates, many of whom expressed discontent. Meanwhile, on Friday, BJP workers staged protests in several districts, including Malda, Murshidabad’s Burwan, and Hooghly’s Balagarh.