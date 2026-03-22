PM Modi, BJP chief Nabin to visit poll-bound West Bengal again soon to intensify election campaigns

KOLKATA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president Nitin Nabin will visit poll-bound West Bengal separately soon to intensify party campaigns in the state.

Bengal will go for assembly polls in 294 constituencies in two phases on April 23 and 29.

The BJP has already nominated candidates in 255 assembly seats, and the names of the remaining contestants will be announced this week.

According to BJP sources in Bengal, Nabin will visit the state between March 24 and 26, coinciding with the publication of the first supplementary list of adjudicated voters by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

He is expected to hold a series of meetings with state BJP leaders, including Samik Bhattacharya, Bengal president, Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of the Opposition and MLA, and others, to take stock of the party’s organizational strength and election manifesto promises, aimed at challenging the ruling Trinamool Congress led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the upcoming elections.

Apart from meetings with state leaders, the national president will also meet leaders from five zones during his visit, sources said on condition of anonymity.

High-profile campaigns are expected to be launched across the state after Nabin’s visit. The BJP is also likely to release its election manifesto between March 26 and 28, countering the ruling party’s promises on social security schemes such as Lakhshi Bhandar for women and Yuva Sathi for unemployed youth.