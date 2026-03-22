SIR fallout obliterated localised anti-incumbency in WB, no discontent against Mamata: Sagarika Ghose

The TMC MP said that the "hurriedly imposed" SIR exercise, which cast citizenship doubts not only on the masses but also on accomplished citizens like Nobel laureate Amartya Sen, former chief secretary Nandini Chakravorty, minister Sashi Panja and cricketer Richa Ghosh have created an anti-BJP-wave in the state.

"Where are the infiltrators about whom the BJP was so vocal about?" she said.

Ghose said the TMC supremo's deep ground-connect and governance record, "which has gone largely unappreciated in the media", would find a positive response from people whose lives she has transformed.

"She is a 24x7 politician, in touch with her people. After three terms, some amount of anti-incumbency at the local level is natural.But there is no such sentiment against her as a chief minister. She is the only person of recourse in the state. People know they can turn to her in times of difficulty and she will sort things out," Ghose said.

Calling Banerjee a "political phenomenon that is unique in South Asia", Ghose hailed the TMC chief for "successfully steering a political startup in a viciously misogynistic and patriarchal atmosphere of Indian politics" without a legacy or mentor.

"She has given public space to women leaders in TMC like no other political party in India has.

We are a women-first party and there's no way we will tolerate crimes against women," she said, responding to a question on how the party plans to respond to the issue of "lack of women's safety in West Bengal" in the upcoming polls.

Referring to crimes against women committed in 'double-engine' states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Delhi, Ghose said the family of the RG Kar victim still had the "biggest chance of getting justice in West Bengal than anywhere else" in India.

"I am not getting into whataboutery. But how many women assault cases do you get know from BJP-ruled states amid the enforced large-scale media blackout? Will the Delhi Police even allow protest movements against such crimes in the national capital?" she said.

While the mother of the RG Kar victim, targeting the Left and TMC alike, expressed her desire to fight the West Bengal polls on a BJP ticket, the party has already fielded Rekha Patra, the face of Sandeshkhali resistance, from the Hingalganj seat.

Sabina Yasmin, mother of another alleged TMC violence victim Tamanna Khatun, has entered the poll fray as a CPI (M) nominee.

"These women have exercised their choice. But as a party, the TMC has a zero-tolerance policy on crimes against women. The CM is herself a victim of unspeakable CPI(M) abuse. Ours is a party led by a strong group of women.

"Mamata has ensured over 30 per cent women representation in the TMC.

Crimes against women are both horrible and tragic and we have no intention of brushing them under the carpet. That's why she passed the Aparajita Bill in the state assembly for strict punishment to perpetrators. Why has that Bill been stopped by the Centre," Ghose asked.