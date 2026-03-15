Assembly elections to be held in two phases in West Bengal

KOLKATA: West Bengal is all set to witness Assembly polls in 294 constituencies in two phases.

The first phase polls in 152 constituencies in north Bengal districts, Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, South Dinajpur, North Dinajpur, North Dinajpur, Malda, and Murshidabad, Birbhum, East Midnapore, West Midnapore and West Bardhaman, Purulia and Bankura in south Bengal will take place on April 23.

The second phase scheduled on April 29 will cover 142 seats in Kolkata, Howrah, South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas, Hooghly, Purba Bardhaman and Nadia.

Leading political parties in the State, including the BJP, CPI-M-led Left Front, Congress and the Indian Secular Front (ISF), in a meeting with the full Bench led by the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar of the Election Commission of India (ECI) in Kolkata, urged to conduct the elections in one or two phases for a violence-free, peaceful and fear-free environment.

The Opposition parties had argued that violence and terror unleashed allegedly by Trinamool Congress could be prevented if the elections were held in one or a maximum of two phases.

Notably, the Trinamool Congress leadership had expressed displeasure with the ECI for holding elections in the State in two phases.

“In the last 2021 assembly elections, the BJP had demanded elections in eight phases, though we had requested the Commission to wrap it up in four phases, considering the COVID-19 pandemic. But, it will be held in two phases due to the BJP’s demand,” said Kunal Ghosh, Trinamool Congress spokesperson.