Mamata pitches Bengal polls as battle of identity, says TMC will work to 'capture Delhi' next

She also raised the issue of deletion of names in SIR of electoral rolls and the TMC's national ambitions during her poll campaign.

"You have made people stand in queues. You have humiliated them. The people will take revenge for this humiliation through the ballot box," she said, in a line clearly aimed at turning alleged voter-list irregularities into a wider anti-BJP sentiment among ordinary voters.

With the opposition and the ruling party locked in a bitter fight over alleged deletion of names from the voters' list, Banerjee claimed that lakhs of genuine voters, particularly women and "Bengali-speaking people", had been removed.

"Many names have been deleted. Check online and apply. I will ask (Debra TMC nominee) Rajib Banerjee to look into it. We will provide lawyers," she said.

"There are still 60 lakh names under logistical discrepancies. Even if 50 per cent of those names have been restored, the credit goes to our legal battle. I myself went to the Supreme Court and fought," the CM added.

She alleged that BJP leaders had spoken about the deletions even before the EC.

By foregrounding the issue, the TMC appeared to be attempting two political calculations -- energising its traditional minority and Bengali-speaking support base, while also reaching out to women voters, a constituency that has repeatedly backed Banerjee.

"They are anti-women. Most of the deleted names are of mothers and sisters," she said, claiming that women faced difficulties during the revision process due to the change of surnames after marriage.

She also attempted to stitch together the TMC's social coalition across caste, religion and community lines at a time when the BJP is trying to expand its base among sections of SC, ST and OBCs in south Bengal.

"Just as everyone fights for our tribal candidates, we must fight for Hindu candidates, and where there are Muslim candidates, we must fight for them too. Because we are the ones who will form the government," she said.

The formulation reflected the TMC's effort to blunt the BJP's polarisation strategy by projecting itself as the umbrella party of all communities.

The choice of Debra was politically significant.

Located in Paschim Medinipur, a district where the BJP had emerged as a formidable force in the last assembly election, the region has since seen a fierce battle for tribal, rural and lower-middle-class voters.